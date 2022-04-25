Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $142,831.79

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $142,831.79 and approximately $91,311.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

