Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $40,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,834,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.34. 65,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,265. The company has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.80 and a 200 day moving average of $317.80. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

