Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $33,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.60. 201,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.