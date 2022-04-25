Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Devon Energy by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 554,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after buying an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 152,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. 569,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,938,029. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

