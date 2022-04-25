Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $426.62. 560,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,215. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.38 and a 200 day moving average of $453.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

