Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.