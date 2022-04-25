Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 3.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.11% of Paychex worth $53,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.08. 77,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,177. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

