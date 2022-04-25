Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 6,976 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after buying an additional 2,352,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after buying an additional 264,840 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,719,000 after buying an additional 268,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

