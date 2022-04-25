Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 296 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $4,365,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569,030. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.