Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 735 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $5.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 524,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

