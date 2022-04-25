Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.57. 161,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.08. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

