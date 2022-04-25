Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.95

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $535.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

