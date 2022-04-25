GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $21.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 1,800,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $405.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.