Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.16

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 2057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $103,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.