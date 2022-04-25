Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

TV traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 1,332,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,593. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

