Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) & Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) Head-To-Head Review

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Halliburton alerts:

This table compares Halliburton and Superior Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $15.30 billion 2.08 $1.46 billion $1.73 20.42 Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A

Halliburton has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Halliburton and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 0 6 13 0 2.68 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halliburton currently has a consensus target price of $36.06, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Halliburton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Halliburton has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Halliburton and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton 9.61% 17.83% 5.14% Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Summary

Halliburton beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. This segment also provides electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment offers drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; drilling systems and services; wireline and perforating services consists of open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. This segment also provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.