Hamster Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $393,519.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.08 or 0.07422639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00047303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

