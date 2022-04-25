Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Trading Down 6%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 2,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 66,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAYN. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $507.54 million, a PE ratio of 140.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

