Head-To-Head Review: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 0.66 -$14.06 million ($0.33) -2.58 Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.46 $2.20 million $0.04 80.00

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 36Kr and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

36Kr currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 606.05%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 259.38%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Digital Media Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -28.24% -28.54% -18.18% Digital Media Solutions 0.36% -3.09% 0.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats 36Kr on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

