Head-To-Head Survey: Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) vs. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services $404.70 million 0.15 $9.00 million $0.54 6.35 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Hallmark Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services 2.38% 0.94% 0.11% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hallmark Financial Services and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallmark Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.93%. Given Hallmark Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hallmark Financial Services is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hallmark Financial Services beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs. The Standard Commercial segment provides package and monoline property/casualty insurance products and services. The Personal segment offers non-standard personal automobile and renters insurance products and services. It markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

