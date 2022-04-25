Head-To-Head Survey: OMNIQ (OMQS) and The Competition

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OMNIQ to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million -$13.36 million -3.12 OMNIQ Competitors $1.71 billion -$31.43 million 41.55

OMNIQ’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76% OMNIQ Competitors -355.59% -86.76% -7.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OMNIQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ Competitors 401 2035 2996 63 2.50

OMNIQ currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.31%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 32.78%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than its competitors.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

