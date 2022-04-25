Head-To-Head Survey: Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) vs. Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.12% 11.21% 1.35% Silvergate Capital 45.57% 7.87% 0.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Silvergate Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89

Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.03%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $206.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.61%. Given Silvergate Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Silvergate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $139.60 million 3.19 $42.05 million $2.38 10.74 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 23.09 $78.53 million $3.13 40.98

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management services, consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, debit cards, and ATM access. Further, it provides credit card processing and co-branded credit card services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of February 26, 2022, it had 35 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin, and Tyler metropolitan areas, as well as offices in North Central and South Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

