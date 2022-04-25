Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.
Healthcare Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCCC)
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
