Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Shares Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 1,223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,082 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,328,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,551,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 4th quarter worth $6,874,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 499,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

