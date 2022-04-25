Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 14,808 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLX. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $671.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

