Hellenic Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00258588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

