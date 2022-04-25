HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €89.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.92 ($82.71).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €36.72 ($39.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a one year high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company’s 50-day moving average is €41.74 and its 200 day moving average is €61.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

