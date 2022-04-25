HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0122 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $13,968.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

