Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $224.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a 52 week low of $157.94 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

