Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.30.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $55.23. 911,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.