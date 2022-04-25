HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $37.69

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.69, but opened at $35.45. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 4,161 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

