Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.97. 585,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

