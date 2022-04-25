Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) to announce $90.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.74 million to $92.45 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $377.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $63,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,033 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 1,391,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $988.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.18.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.