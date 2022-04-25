Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 181.17 ($2.36).

Several brokerages have commented on HOC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

HOC stock traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120.40 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,662,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,698. The firm has a market cap of £618.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

