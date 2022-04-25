Hord Reaches One Day Volume of $313,941.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Hord has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $313,941.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.86 or 0.07427502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

