Horizen (ZEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $431.99 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $35.08 or 0.00089477 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $431.99 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.95 or 0.00387591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00081737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006382 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,314,912 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

