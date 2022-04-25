Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Sells $5,735,500.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

