Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $882.96 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to post $882.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $941.30 million and the lowest is $860.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $342.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,754,667.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,624 shares of company stock worth $69,265,270. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $106.58. 59,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,669. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

