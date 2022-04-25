Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Up 33.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 8,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

