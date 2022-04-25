ichi.farm (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.49 or 0.07416605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00046251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

