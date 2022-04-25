Iconic Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $1,362.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.11 or 0.07323793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

