IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Director Sells $1,313,904.48 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IDT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.72. 203,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,127. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $742.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.12.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,303,000 after buying an additional 113,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

IDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

