IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$41.00 and last traded at C$41.12, with a volume of 137507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.96.

IGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.02. The company has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08. The company had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$894.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.15%.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

