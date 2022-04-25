IMC Chicago LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 103,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000.

RLY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

