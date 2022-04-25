IMC Chicago LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 504,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 73,060 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

RWM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.