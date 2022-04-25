ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.16

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 49923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 897,597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 374,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 925.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 251,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

