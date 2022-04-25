ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.16

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 49923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.
About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
