Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.56

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 16139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,019 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.