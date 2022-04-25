Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.48

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.48 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 27183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 905,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.