Insider Buying: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Buys $36,970.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $545.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

AGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Argan by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

