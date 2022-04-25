Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $96,540.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,387.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.