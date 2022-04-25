Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $938,530.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CAG opened at $36.12 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 604,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 85,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6,102.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 338,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

