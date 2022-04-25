Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $938,530.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CAG opened at $36.12 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 604,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 85,613 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6,102.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 338,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.